Ahead of baby girl’s birth, Kris Bernal expresses gratitude anew to ‘great husband, great dad’ Perry Choi

Mom-to-be Kris Bernal penned an appreciation post for her better half, Perry Choi, who she referred to as a “great husband, great dad.”

The “StarStruck” alum, who is due to give birth this month, feels more blessed than ever to be growing a family with her businessman husband.

“So flawed yet still perfectly loved [emojis]. I’ve always felt so lucky to be loved by you, and I’ve never felt more blessed than I do now to be starting a family with you and our #LittleSunshine [emojis],” wrote the “Ten Little Mistresses” actress, who thanked her partner for supporting her “with so much grace and patience” in her pregnancy journey.

“We’ve gone through so many stages together as a couple, and our lives have been full of love and magical adventures, that it seems impossible to think that the best is yet to come! [emoji] Thank you for taking care of me throughout this pregnancy with so much grace and patience! Great husband, great dad! [emoji] So excited to raise a mini you!!” the actress-entrepreneur told Choi.

This isn’t the first time that Bernal has shone the spotlight on her husband and has declared that he will be a great father. Back in June, Bernal shared how she’s excited to witness Choi start his fatherhood journey.

“I’ve been asked many times what are the things I look forward to when our baby arrives; and it’s watching you become a dad. I look at you and see so much of what I hope our baby will be. I hope our child will carry kindness with her in all of her actions the way that you do every day,” she expressed via an Instagram post, and added that she’s confident that her husband will be an “incredible dad.”

“I trust that you will be an incredible dad and I pray that you will discover God’s wisdom for parenting along the way,” she said.

The couple, who met through the actress’ food business, said their “I dos” at the St. Alphonsus Mary de Liguori Parish in September 2021. The “Little Nanay” actress announced in March that the couple is expecting their first child, and revealed the following month that they are set to welcome a baby girl.

