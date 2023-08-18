Huge parts of Visayas, Mindanao to see rains due to ‘habagat’ — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A huge part of Visayas and Mindanao are expected to experience rains as the southwest monsoon or habagat brings in cloud clusters over the weekend, the state weather bureau said on Friday afternoon.

Satellite images shared by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed thick clouds moving over the southern portion of Luzon, the entirety of Visayas, and the northern regions of Mindanao, which will cause cloudy weather and rains from Friday to Saturday.

“May mga kaulapan pa rin po tayong magdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa Palawan, pati na rin sa Western Visayas, at kung makikita po natin may mga kaulapan po sa northern section ng Mindanao, so particularly sa Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, at Caraga makakaranas pa rin po tayo ng mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan,” weather forecaster Rhea Torres said.

(There are cloud clusters causing rains over Palawan, including Western Visayas, and as we can see, there are also cloud bands near the northern section of Mindanao, so particularly over Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga — these areas would experience scattered rain showers.)

Aside from these areas, parts of extreme northern Luzon may also see rains due to the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Pagasa said that the LPA has a low chance of entering the PAR, but it is expected to cause rains in Batanes and other northern provinces.

For Saturday, fair weather is expected over Luzon, with temperatures ranging from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila and Legazpi; 25 to 33 degrees in Tuguegarao; 26 to 33 degrees in Laoag; 17 to 23 degrees over Baguio; 24 to 30 degrees in Tagaytay; and 25 to 30 degrees in Puerto Princesa.

Temperatures for Visayas and Mindanao towns would be slightly lower due to the rains, at 25 to 31 degrees Celsius for Tacloban and Davao; 26 to 31 degrees for Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro; 25 to 32 degrees for Cebu; and 24 to 31 degrees for Zamboanga.

No gale warning has been raised in any part of the country, but waters north of Luzon would have a moderate sea condition. The rest of the country’s waters would have a slight to moderate condition.

