Rene Ceniza is SUGBU Bowler of the Month for August

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Senior bowler Rene Ceniza was named the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” for August.

This after Ceniza topped the tournament last Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Ceniza joined other “Bowler of the Month” winners after defeating eventual first-runner-up and fellow senior bowler Vivian Padawan in their championship round match.

Ceniza logged 198 pinfalls with only 15 handicap points over Padawan’s 192 pinfalls with 23 handicap points.

He earned a ticket to the championship round after topping the elimination round with 1,006 pinfalls, while eventual second-runner-up and fellow “Bowler of the Month” winner Luke Bolongan came second with 1,002 pinfalls to advance to the knockout round.

Bolongan faced Padawan in the knockout round after the latter finished third in the elimination round with 976 pinfalls.

In their knockout round match, Padawan bested Bolongan, 181- 167..

The rest of the top 10 bowlers in the elimination round were SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza (971), Aui Padawan (968), Rey Velarde (961), Marvin Sevilla (953), Rommel Calipay (949), MJ Villa (913), and Tess Regino (881).

