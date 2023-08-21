Habagat to continue to bring rains in Metro Cebu — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is no low-pressure area (LPA) that might develop in Central Visayas, according to an official of the state weather bureau stationed in Mactan on Monday, August 21, 2023.

“For the next five days, wala nato makita nga [naay] modevelop into a low-pressure area,” said Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan).

(For the next five days, we do not see if there will be something that will develop into a low-pressure area.)

Habagat to bring rains

Generally, he said, the sky condition until August 25 would be partly cloudy to cloudy, and there would also be chances of isolated rain showers in the afternoon and in the evening.

“But, dunay (there will be) occasional heavy rains during severe thunderstorms tungod na sa habagat (southwest monsoon),” he said.

Moreover, he said that the rains which would occur usually in the afternoon would be due to Habagat.

“Habagat na siya kay ting-ulan man ta. Niabot ta sa wet season, rainy season,” he said.

(That is habagat because it is the rainy season. We have reached the wet season, rainy season.)

Rainy season and habagat

According to Pagasa, the rainy season in the country starts from June and ends in November.

From August 21 to 25, Quiblat reiterated that there would be “generally fair weather.”

Based on the earlier report, Quiblat said that habagat would intensify and would affect Central Visayas from August 21 to 23.

Consequently, cloudy skies with high chance of scattered rain showers will be experienced in Metro Cebu by that time.

Why it will rain in morning, afternoon

When asked why sometimes it would rain during the morning, he said that this was also possible because the clouds having not reached its saturation period within the day and this would usually bring rains in the early morning of the next day.

He said that the clouds usually develop in the morning and it will raise its saturation in the afternoon or evening.

“Mga 20 percent mahitabo kanang naa nay mahabilin nga mga clouds within the day nga wala maabot iyahang saturation period, ari nana siya sayo sa buntag mo bundak. Mo abot iyang maturity. Mao nang mo ulan-ulan og buntag. Pero dili na permi. Sa afternoon or evening kasagaran,” he said.

(Twenty percent of this will happen if there are clouds that will left within the day which have not reached their saturation period. Then that will pour as rain in the early morning. The maturity will be reached then. That is why there are rains in the morning. But that will not happen frequently. It will usually happen in the afternoon or evening.)

“Naa gyuy mga panahon nga mo ulan og buntag,” he added.

(There are really times when it rains in the morning.)

Temperature

The temperature today, August 21 is from 25 to 32 degrees celsius, while on Tuesday it will be from 25 to 33 degrees celsius.

And it will go back to 25 to 32 degrees celsius again on Wednesday, August 23 until Friday, August 25.

Bring umbrellas

In a phone interview with CDN Digital last August 17, Quiblat advised the public to bring their umbrellas every day because of the rainy season, especially because of the effect of southwest monsoon.

“Ang kaning habagat bisan mohinay ang epekto, usa ni ka matang sa hangin nga gikan sa West Philippine Sea nga moist unya warm. Mao ni siyay makahatag nato’g mga pag-ulan dili pareho sa hanging Amihan (northeast monsoon) nga dry iyahang klase sa air. Minus ang iyang kahigayunan nga dunay mga pag-ulan,” he said.

RELATED STORY

Cloud cluster that may develop into LPA spotted east of Mindanao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP