Extreme heat will be experienced in Metro Cebu this weekend – Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu province will experience extreme heat on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20, Pagasa-Mactan said.

The heat index will be between 39-40 degrees Celsius, which is under the Extreme Caution Category,

Engineer Al Quiblat, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan) chief, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that heatstroke and heat cramps are likely to occur when there is extreme heat.

He advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during the weekend, especially from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the maximum temperature of the day usually occurs.

“But if dili gyud kalikayan to go outside, do not expose continued period for 20 minutes. Pagpasilong, so seek for shelter after 20 minutes,” he said.

Quiblat added that the ideal time to do any outdoor activities this weekend is early in the morning from 6:00 to 10:00 a.m. and at 5:00 p.m. down.

The heat index is a measure used to determine the level of discomfort the average person is thought to feel as a result of the combined effects of temperature and humidity in the air.

On the other hand, Quiblat stated that the effect of the southwest monsoon in Central Visayas will be weak this weekend.

Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu province can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible rain showers in the afternoon and evening due to localized thunderstorms.

“Passing rains ang expected nga type of rain. Light to moderate and occasional heavy rains,” he said.

Over the weekend, the temperature will be ranging from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius while coastal waters will be in slight to moderate condition.

From Monday to Wednesday, August 21-23, Quiblat said that the southwest monsoon will intensify and affect Central Visayas.

Over that period of time, Metro Cebu and the rest of the province will experience cloudy skies accompanied by a high chance of scattered rain showers.

He added that for three days, the temperature will be slightly lower at 26-30 degrees Celsius.

While the coastal waters will be in slight to moderate condition with a wave height of 0.8 to 2.4 meters.

According to Quiblat, the agency does not expect a gale warning to be issued in the next five days. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Philippines’ 10 deadliest storms

Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu to experience generally fair weather in next 5 days – Pagasa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP