Indian med student dies in road accident in Balamban, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A road accident in Balamban town, western Cebu claimed the life of an Indian medical student last Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Police in Balamban confirmed that a road accident involving a motorcycle occurred along Transcentral Highway past 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver was a 23-year-old Indian male, namely Sorya Jaya Ayodhya, who is in Cebu to pursue medicine.

Ayodhya’s passenger, a fellow Indian medicine student, Sarayu Kamari Koppuravari, 21, also suffered injuries in the accident in Balamban.

According to initial investigations from the Balamban Police Station, Ayodhya and Koppuravari were headed to Balamban town proper when the accident involving the Indian students happened.

While traversing downhill along Transcentral Highway, and along a curved portion of the highway, Ayodhya reportedly lost control of the motorcycle’s handlebar.

As a result, the vehicle overshot its lane and crashed into a nearby signage post. The impact sent the two students off the road.

However, Ayodhya suffered serious injuries, police said. He and Koppuravari were rushed to a nearby hospital. But physicians declared Ayodhya dead on arrival.

Balamban is a first-class municipality that borders Cebu City in the west.

