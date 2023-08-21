PFF U19 National Championship unfolds on Tuesday at Dynamic Herb-Borromeo pitch 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All roads lead to the finals of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championship that unfolds tomorrow, August 22, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

Four of the country’s top U19 teams will vie for supremacy and the title as the best football quad in this age division.

The four teams will be headed by the host team, Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) along with National Capital Region (NCR) Football Association, Panay Island Football Association (PFA), and the Stallion FC Laguna Football Association.

According to CVFA President Rodney Orale, they grabbed the opportunity to host the national championship anew, following their successful hosting of Group B last June at the same venue.

“After sa VisMin group stage, wala pa naka come up ug venue ang PFF. Ang uban football associations gusto sad mag host, pero ni bid ta ug balik. Fortunately, nakuha namo ang request namo sa PFF nga mo host ta ug balik,” Orale said during a presser on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Joining Orale during the presser were the tournament officials from the PFF and head coaches Noel Casilao of the PFA, Dan Padernal of NCRFA, Richard Leyble of Laguna and CVFA assistant coach Jun Pintuan.

Orale promised the participating teams and the football fans of improved hosting with the presence of more medical personnel and security, so as more water for the competing teams during the match.

ROSTER ADJUSTMENTS

Amidst the excitement of the national championship, the competing teams revealed that they dealt with major adjustments in their line-up due to the looming opening of the school year and other concerns.

For Casilao, it’s going to be a huge challenge for his Ilonggo booters since he can only field 17 of the 25 original players from last June’s group stage as his players have flown back to Manila for their respective schools.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us because some of our players have flied back to Manila for their enrollment. Out of the 25 players, 17 are left from my original lineup. But we will fight and we will give everyone a run for their money,” said Casilao.

On the other hand, some of Leyble’s trusted players are currently competing in the Philippines men’s under-23 squad in the AFF U23 Championship in Thailand.

Pintuan revealed that CVFA’s team has also dealt with injuries since the bulk of the team’s players are from the newly-crowned Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC).

“Many of our players are nursing minor injuries knowing we just came from the Palarong Pambansa and won the gold medal. Also, our team who are mostly players from Don Bosco also competed in PRISAA. But we’re very prepared and it’s a huge advantage for us competing here in Cebu because the Dynamic Herb complex has been our home for the past months since it’s where we train,” said Pintuan.

Padernal for his part said that he is excited to see the country’s best homegrown players in the U19 competing on Tuesday. He also expressed his excitement to compete against familiar coaches.

“It’s very good to see that our U19 homegrown players enjoying the spotlight. It’s also nice to compete with these coaches that I’ve known for a long time,” said Padernal.

The first match tomorrow kicks off at 8:30 a.m. featuring NCRFA versus PFA, while CVFA takes on the Stallion Laguna FA at 2 p.m.

