PFF U19 Group B Boys National Championship 2023 kicks off on June 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) U19 football squad will see action in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Group B Boys National Championship 2023 which kicks off on Wednesday June 21, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Josephril Partosa, CVFA’s marketing committee head, said the tournament will run until June 29.

During tournament’s official kick off on June 21, CVFA will face the Davao South Regional Football Association (DSRFA) at 1 p.m. CVFA will take a one-day break and return to action on June 23 in a game against the Zamboanga Del Norte-Dipolog Football Association (ZDNDFA) at 7:30 a.m.

They will take on the Socsargen Regional Football Association (SRFA) on June 25 at 9:45 a.m., and the Camiguin-Misamis Oriental RFA (CMORFA) on June 27 at 7:30 a.m.

Their last match will be against the formidable Panay Football Association (PFA) at 2 p.m. on June 29.

Only the top two teams in the tournament will advance to the national championships that will be held at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona Cavite.

CVFA’s U19 squad is comprised of Kamil Amirul Mark Mayor, Eugene Molleno, Cyril Calo, Nathan Lingatong, Simon Del Campo, Lindley Cueva, Andri Baquiro, John Carlos Vitualla, Edgar Paredes III, Renzo Javier, John Vincent Largado, VInce Ozanam Lamparas, Nathan Pumareja, Francis Vercide, John Zhel Sala, Ernest Berongoy, Demosthenes Del Rosario, Wendrel Soco, Gianrenzo Custao, Merick Baloria, Jon Goc-ong, Theo Libarnes, Justine Soco, and John Tabar.

Calling shots at the sideline is head coach Glenn Ramos and his assistant coach Junjun Pintuan.

CVFA recently had a tune-up match against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors men’s football team where they won, 4-2.

A press conference, that will feature CVFA and the rest of the competing football associations, is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

