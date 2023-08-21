16.8 million public school students enrolled, so far — DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — With only a week to go before the opening of classes, the Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday said 16,816,221 public school students have so far been enrolled.

Enrollment for public schools in the School Year (SY) 2023-2024 is until August 26, said DepEd.

“Batay sa huling datos mula sa Learner Information System Quick Count para sa SY 2023-2024 nitong Agosto 21, 2022, 10:15 AM, nasa 16,816,221 na ang kabuuang bilang ng mga nagparehistro na mga mag-aaral para sa darating na taong panuruan,” the DepEd said in a Facebook post.

(Based on the latest data from our Learner Information System Quick Count for SY 2023-2024 this August 21, 2022, 10:15 AM, around 16,816,221 have been registered for the coming academic year.)

The Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) region had the highest number of enrollees at 2,858,60, followed by Metro Manila with 2,220,470 students and Central Luzon with 1,868,161.

The DepEd also said that Alternative Learning System (ALS) learners may also enlist through their nearest barangays, community learning centers, or nearby public schools.

