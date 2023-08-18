LCPO to offer “Libreng Sakay” during opening of public school classes on August 29

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will offer free rides during the opening of class on August 29, 2023, according to Police Colonel Elmer Lim.

Lim, the LCPO director, said that their “Libreng Sakay” program was a means to help prevent students from being late during the opening of public school classes.

“Nag-offer ta ug libreng sakay naa man ta’y back-to-back (nga vehicle). Kadtong mga layo-layo, basta kinsa lang ang gustong mosakay, ato silang pasakyon,” Lim said.

Lim added that LCPO will also deploy personnel near schools to ensure the safety and security of students as well as their teachers.

They will also set up police assistance desks in schools, deploy K9 units and conduct perimeter security and border security control.

LCPO has also coordinated with the City Traffic Management System (CTMS), force multipliers, and the barangays to manage the traffic flow near schools.

“Atoang traffic management and control kay kuan man gud na siya, daghan ba, so mag-expect gyud ta nga ma-traffic unya malikayan pod nato ang mga traffic accident,” Lim said.

Meanwhile, Lim urged parents to always monitor their children following reports of kidnappings in their city.

