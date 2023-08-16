Police in Mandaue work with principals to secure those enroling in schools, prepare for class opening

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will be assisting different private and public schools in the city with their enrollment for the upcoming opening of classes this month.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, MCPO Strategy Management Unit head, said, on August 15, that they had already coordinated with the principals about the matter and other services that they might provide.

READ: Start of classes for public schools set Aug. 29–DepEd

Police personnel in schools

Villaro said that they would deploy police personnel in different schools.

She, however, said that the number of personnel though that would be deployed in each school had yet to be determined.

She also said that it would depend on the need and how big the school would be.

“Atoa sila’ng i-guide (enrollees) aron pagsulod sa mga estudyante sa different schools, hapsay. Mao na, labi na ang traffic,” said Villaro.

(We will guide them so that when the students will go to there different schools, it will be orderly. That is it, especially in the traffic.)

READ: DepEd: Enroll kids early to help identify what’s lacking in schools

DepEd-Mandaue exec on enrollment

Lawyer Marinel Oro, spokesperson of the Department of Education in Mandaue (DepEd-Mandaue), said that the enrollment had already started on August 7 and would end on August 26.

Last school year, about 70,000 students in the city were able to enroll.

Mandaue City has 89 schools both elementary and high school. Forty-five of which are public schools where their classes will set start on August 29.

READ: Night classes will soon be a thing of the past in Mandaue

Police symposium

Aside from security assistance, Villaro said that they had coordinated with the principals to also offer and conduct a symposium about different issues in the community.

“Para sad pod atoang mga kabatan-unan adunay makahibaw-an sa different laws, naglambigit sa atoang estudyante labi na ang mga kababayen-an,” she said.

(This is also so that the youth can have knowledge of the different laws, involving our students especially the female students.)

READ: 11,000 cops to be deployed nationwide for August 29 school reopening

MCPO program

The symposium is a program of the MCPO and has been conducted regularly in different schools and barangays in the city and it even involved company workers.

Police Major Hugo Reo Ipong, MCPO City Community Affairs Development unit head, in an earlier interview said that the program was aimed to improve their knowledge to help them avoid being victims of illegal drugs, terrorism, abuse, and crime, among others.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP