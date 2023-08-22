Laguna booters trip host CVFA in U19 National Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The visiting Stallion Laguna Football Club defeated the host Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), 3-2, in a seesaw battle on the first day of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 National Championships on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Laguna, Group A’s No. 2 team opened the match with a ninth-minute goal courtesy of James Detera from Andrei Gonzales’ corner kick.

Detera took advantage to score the first goal from a loose ball after CVFA’s goalkeeper Mark Wisley Mayor dropped the ball after scrambling for possession inside the goal box.

Without hesitation, Detera flicked the ball past Mayor and another CVFA defender to score their first goal.

With their backs against the wall, CVFA retaliated with an 18th-minute equalizer, 1-1, courtesy of Carlos Vitualla from Nathan Khail Pumareja’s cross pass.

The match sealed the first half with a 1-1 draw.

In the second half, Laguna regained the lead, 2-1, from Joaquin Antonio Collo in the opening minute and went to grab a commanding, 3-1, lead after Gonzales scored his brace or second goal at the 61st minute.

CVFA kept its hopes alive after substitute Joseph Kyne Garces nailed a 71st-minute goal to cut their deficit to one, 2-3.

CVFA desperately looked to equalize in the remaining minutes of the match but failed to penetrate Laguna’s defense.

In the other match, the National Capital Region (NCR) Football Association obliterated the Panay Football Association, 7-1.

Meanwhile, two members of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team, Inna Palacios and Hali Long will be watching the games and are reportedly going to play an exhibition game this Thursday. /rcg

