QPA signs agreement supporting new circular on quarrying in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY — The Quarry Permittees Association (QPA) of Negros Oriental led by its President Ruben William V. Carballo has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with Integrated Digital Outdoor (IDO) Solution, OPC, Maayo Shipping, Inc., and the Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (NOCCI) to fully implement the provisions of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Circular No. 2020–27 dated June 17, 2020 and the newly-enacted Negros Oriental Provincial Ordinance No. 29, Series of 2023.

The signing of the MOA was held during a special meeting at Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City, on Aug. 14, 2023, which was also attended by DENR Regional Executive Director (RED) Paquito Melicor, Jr., Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB- 7) Regional Director Arman Malicse, and DICT–7 Regional Director Frederick Amores.

In that meeting, QPA got the full support of the three government agencies to fully implement all the provisions of EMB Circular 2020–27 by adopting the Provincial Eco Asset Reporting Monitoring System (PEARMS) Digital Platform of IDO Solution, Inc. as well as the manpower and administrative support of both NOCCI and Maayo Shipping, Inc.

The PEARMS Digital Platform provided by IDO Solution plays a vital role in efficiently monitoring asset and truck movements of all silica, sand and gravel permittees in Negros Oriental, ensuring transparency, compliance, and effective monitoring of all these quarrying activities in the province.

NOCCI and QPA will also seek the support of all local government units in Negros Oriental to adopt the PEARMS Digital Platform to ensure strict compliance with and effective enforcement of the newly enacted Negros Oriental Provincial Ordinance No. 29, Series of 2023.

