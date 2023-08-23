Barangay councilor caught with P20,400 worth of shabu in Bohol

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A barangay councilor, who is a former drug surrenderer, in Barangay Alegria Norte, Bohol landed in jail after getting caught with P20,400 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday evening, August 22, 2023.

The alleged suspect was identified by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in a press release, as 45-year-old Jonardo Gamil Apduhan Sr., a resident of Barangay Alegria Sur.

The suspect is an incumbent barangay councilor of said village.

The buy-bust was a joint operation by personnel from PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, Philippine National Police (PNP) Bohol Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA), Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN), and the Loay Municipal Police Station.

The operatives conducted the anti-illegal drugs operation along the road in Purok 3, Barangay Alegria Sur at around 7:26 p.m. and apprehended the suspect who is the subject of the operation.

According to PDEA-7, the buy-bust operation was the result of a one-month case buildup.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, told CDN Digital in a phone interview, that the alleged suspect was a drug user who surrendered to police in 2016.

She added that Apduhan completed the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) in 2021.

However, she also said that Apduhan allegedly started selling illegal drugs this year based on their monitoring. The alleged suspect disposes of around 10 grams of illegal drugs per week, she added.

Apduhan has already submitted his certificate of candidacy to run for barangay captain in the upcoming elections, according to Alcantara.

READ: PNP files 69 cases vs cops tagged in P6.7-B drug raid cover-up

The operatives seized a total of six packs of suspected shabu weighing around three grams from the suspect.

The confiscated suspected shabu had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P20,400.

Also confiscated were buy-bust money, one mobile phone, and a motorcycle during the buy-bust operation.

The pieces of drug evidence have been submitted for chemical analysis.

The authorities will conduct a follow-up investigation to determine the alleged suspect’s supplier of shabu and illegal drugs, said Alcantara.

She also said that the suspect is now detained at the Loay Municipal Police Station and that he will be facing charges of possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Alcantara added that as part of their protocol, they will also be filing an administrative case against Apduhan for his disqualification from running for any position in the government in the future. /rcg

