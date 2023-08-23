Stallion Laguna FC, NCRFA collide for PFF U19 Division 1 title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Stallion Laguna FC and the National Capital Region Football Association (NCRFA) will vie in the championship match of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Division 1 National Finals on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

Stallion Laguna FC survived a tooth and nail battle against the host team, the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), 3-2, on Tuesday, August 22.

Meanwhile, NCRFA logged a lopsided victory against Panay Football Association (PFA), 7-1, in their scheduled match.

Battling for third on Thursday is CVFA and PFA at 8:30 a.m. followed by the championship match at 2 p.m.

Last July, NCRFA defeated Stallion Laguna FC, 2-1, to emerge champions in Group A’s competition held at the PFF National Training Center in Cavite last July.

Meanwhile, CVFA topped Group B competition last June by defeating all five football associations from South Cotabato-Sarangani-General Santos, Camiguin-MisOr, Zamboanga-Dipolog, Davao South, and eventual second placer PFA.

Daniel Christensen of NCRFA and Rodrigo Mariñas III are two of the must-watch players from NCRFA for tomorrow’s championship match after their dominant display against PFA on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Andrei Gonzales and Joaquin Collo banners Stallion Laguna FC.

Besides the top-notch football action tomorrow, football fans can get a chance to meet and greet Philippine Women’s National Football Team captain Hali Long and goalkeeper Inna Palacios, who will grace the event tomorrow.

Also joining them is PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta Jr.

/bmjo

