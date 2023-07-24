Shabu worth P6.97M seized, ‘drug user’ nabbed in Cebu City drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A suspected drug user, who went into the drug business, will have to do without the drugs and his freedom for a long long time.

This was after he was caught with P6 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pulangbato, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, at past 5 p.m. today, July 24.

A kilo of suspected shabu

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in its report said that Jundam Dacalos, 37, a resident of Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, was arrested after he was caught with a kilo of suspected shabu.

PDEA-7 estimated the confiscated drugs to have a market value of P6,970,000.

Newly identified drug personality

According to an operative of the PDEA-7, the joint buy-bust operation against Dacalos was conducted after a week of monitoring him doing his alleged illegal activities.

The PDEA-7 operative described Dacalos as a newly identified drug personality, who could allegedly dispose from 500 grams to a kilo of shabu in a week.

22 sachets, 5 packs of illegal drugs

The PDEA-7 operative said that they did not know that Dacalos had with him a kilo of suspected shabu because the buy-bust transaction was only for 25 grams of suspected shabu.

When Dacalos was arrested, the joint team of PDEA-7 operatives and policemen of the Talamban Police Station found that Dacalos had with him more illegal drugs.

These were 22 sachets and 5 medium size plastic packs believed to contain shabu.

The total confiscated drugs taken from the suspect weighed at a kilo.

Detained at PDEA-7 detention cell

Dacalos was detained at the PDEA-7 detention cell in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City pending the filing of illegal drug charges.

PDEA-7 in its report said that Dacalos would be facing cases of possession and selling illegal drugs.

