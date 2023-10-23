Barangay and SK Elections: Dos and Don’ts on election day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections are just around the corner and it is important that by now, voters know what they are allowed and not allowed to do on election day.

To ensure an election process proceeds without interruption, there are certain protocols that must be adhered to on election day.

Whether you are a candidate, a voter, or a member of the community, it is essential to be aware of what practices to follow and what things to avoid at the time of casting votes.

Here are some reminders for election day:

Dos:

* Know your precinct number and voting center

* Make a list or “kodigo” of candidates you will vote for to avoid erasures.

* Dispose of your “kodigo” properly after voting.

* Use a ballot secrecy folder when voting

* Make sure to clearly write the candidate’s name as it appears on the official list.

* After voting, fold the ballot as you received it and return it to the Electoral Board.

Don’ts:

* Do not take pictures of your accomplished ballot.

* Do not show the contents of the accomplished ballot to anyone except to an assistor.

* Do not erase any imprint on the ballot.

* Do not draw or make any unnecessary marks on the ballot.

* Do not tear away or destroy ballot.

* Do not remove the detachable ballot coupon or stub.

The Barangay and SK Elections will be held October 30, 2023.

Candidates for positions in the country’s smallest political units can go campaigning only from Oct. 19 to 28. With a report from Inquirer.net

