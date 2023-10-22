LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz travels to Europe with Isabel Santos, her family

Actor John Lloyd Cruz seems to have become closer to the family of his rumored girlfriend, Isabel Santos, as they all recently went on a trip to Europe.

Cruz, Isabel, her parents and siblings visited the Scottish Highlands in Scotland in England, as seen on Isabel’s Instagram page on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“The highlands were something else!” she captioned her post.

They also appear to have taken a stop at England as Isabel and her sister Carina showed photos taken at a park in London and at the Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire.

Cruz and Isabel have been romantically linked since 2021, although they have yet to confirm their relationship. The pair has also been frequently seen on trips with Elias, Cruz’s child with actress Ellen Adarna.

