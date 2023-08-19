Blue Eagles, Magis Eagles hold basketball camp in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Two champion basketball teams are training together in Cebu during the long weekend.

The newly-crowned Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, and the reigning UAAP men’s basketball champions, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, are training at the SHS-AdC campus in Mandaue City.

However, both Atenean teams holding a training camp isn’t new.

It can be recalled that the Blue Eagles headed by coach Tab Baldwin visited the Magis Eagles numerous times to hold training camps as part of their partnership in sports.

“We love our Sacred Heart brothers and every associated with the program. We now have Raffy (Celis) and Mike (Asoro) in our team. So, we’re linked, there’s an umbilical cord in our program and the Magis Eagles,” said Tab Baldwin in an interview shared by SHS-AdC athletic director Jon Ralph Christopher Inot to CDN Digital.

“We also love Cebu. Cebu has been good to us, it produced many good players, we have so many good friends here, especially Franco Soberano of the Cebu Landmasters. He’s obviously a very important person here at the Sacred Heart and also a sponsor and the company the Blue Eagles. It’s a natural place for us to come. We needed a weekend of team building to get away from home, we put the players together, and we focus on ourselves. We don’t have games to worry about. We only have ourselves to worry about, strengthening the bond between the players and themselves and the coaches.”

Celis and Asoro, who used to play for the Magis Eagles, were committed to the Blue Eagles last April.

Baldwin flew from Manila to Cebu to formally welcome both players to the Blue Eagles in a huge announcement.

Celis and Asoro are also part of their ongoing training camp along with another Cebuano, Sean Quiteves, who is the team captain of the Blue Eagles.

“I love being home in Cebu, it’s great to be around, more ateanans outside Manila, it’s also a good time for us to focus on our basketball team. We have fellow Cebuanos in our team in Raffy and Mike,” Quiteves said in an interview.

Both the Magis Eagles, the reigning Cesafi high school basketball champion and the Blue Eagles will start their respective title retention campaigns in September. This as both Cesafi and UAAP will kick off that month.

RELATED STORIES

Rota, Magis Eagles big man, invited to NBA basketball camp in Abu Dhabi

Sweet revenge: Coach Rasmo praises Bahay as Magis Eagles beat NU for Palaro gold

Magis Eagles coach proud his ward, Suico, being part of NBA Academy in Singapore

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP