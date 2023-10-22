Rendon Labador gireklamo human mag-FB Live sa pag-raid sa PNP sa usa ka online lending company

Nasuko ug mi-reklamo ang mga empleyado sa usa ka online lending company sa Makati City nga gi-raid sa mga otoridad niadtong adlaw nga Biyernes, Oktobre 20.

Ang maong operasyon gipahigayon sa PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) batok sa kumpanya nga GOLDEN Koi base sa mga reklamo nga ila kuno nga gipangharass ang ilang mga kliyente nga wala makabayad sa ilang utang.

Gi-kuwestiyon sa mga pamilya sa mga empleyado sa maong kumpanya ang gibuhat nga pag FB Live ni Rendon Labador sa maong operasyon.

Apil na sa ilang gi-reklamo ang pagpakita ni Rendon sa mga hitsura sa mga empleyado sa maong lending company nga matud nila usa ka kalapasan sa balaud.

Mura kuno og gipagawas sa maong video nga sad-an ang maong mga empleyado sa mga akusasyon batok kanila bisan og wala pa kini mapamatud-i.

Gawas niini, daghan usab ang nangutana kun ngano nga uban si Rendon sa maong police operation nga dili man kini pulis o sakop sa media.

Hangtud karon, makita gihapon ang maong video sa FB post ni Rendon nga iyang gibutangan og caption nga, “GALIT NA GALIT sa akin ang mga kamag anak at kapamilya ng mga napasama sa PNP ACG operations kanina!”

“Naintindihan ko ang damdamin ng mga kapamilya at mga magulang ng mga naisama sa operations ng PNP ACG kagabi, pero isipin din natin na kailangan itong mapigilan dahil MAS MARAMING kababayan natin ang nasisira ang mga buhay,” dugang pa ni Rendon.

Matud ni PNP-ACG spokesperson Police Captain Michelle Sabino aduna silay collaboration kang Rendon mao nga nakauban kini sa maong operasyon, “He is asking for a partnership with me, with us, with ACG na tutulong siya with the advocacy.”

Saysay ni Rendon, “‘Yung Boses ng Bayan kasi ito ay partnership namin with PNP para sa adbokasiyang maipagtanggol ‘yung mga ordinaryong tao.”

Gitubag usab ni Sabino ang issue sa pagpakita sa mga hitsura sa mga empleyado sa FB Live ni Rendon. Matud niya nga ilang gisultihan ang mga empleyado nga tabunan ang ilang mga nawng.

“Hindi pa siya sanay sa ganito. It’s a work in progress, I’ll guide kung kailangan,” depensa pa ni Sabino kang Rendon nga misaad usab nga, “Ita-try ko na maging careful para at least maiwasan ‘yung mga ganito.”

Gi-share usab ni Rendon ang official statement sa PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) mahitungod sa ronda nga nahitabo sa opisina sa GOLDEN Koi.

Ania ang ilang pahayag:

“On October 20, 2023, the PNP ACG, in collaboration with the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Center (PAOCC), executed a meticulously planned operation targeting GOLDEN KOI, a company allegedly involved in online lending apps. This operation was carried out after securing a court-authorized warrant.

“In the spirit of transparency, we granted media access to the operation, in accordance with existing police operational protocol, without compromising the operation’s integrity. Major media networks, including vbloggers, were given limited access to cover the operation with utmost consideration for their personal safety.

“It’s important to clarify that media, including the renowned vblogger, Rendon, were allowed access only after the execution of the operation. Rendon and other media representatives were present as reporters and vbloggers, similar to any other media personnel. Rendon’s presence, along with major networks like ABS-CBN and GMA7, ensured comprehensive coverage.

“Addressing concerns about the potential violation of privacy committed by Rendon, we will thoroughly investigate this matter. If any violation is confirmed, we will take appropriate and corrective action.

“During interviews with GMA7, ABS-CBN, and Rendon, we also made sure to capture our own video footage, which can be shared with other networks that may have arrived later.

“In terms of our collaboration with Rendon, it’s essential to clarify that this partnership is unrelated to the recent operation. The PNP ACG actively collaborates with various agencies and businesses, such as GCASH, Maya, Globe, Smart, PLDT, PNB, DMW (formerly POEA), and SCAM Watch Philippines (a social media page).

“Together, we work on public awareness campaigns to educate the public about the evolving tactics of scammers. We welcome anyone willing to collaborate with the PNP ACG in our efforts to reach a wider audience and keep the public informed and vigilant.

“We hope that this statement addresses the various issues currently circulating on social media and in the news. The PNP ACG remains committed to its mission of combating cybercrime and ensuring the public’s safety and awareness.”

