CIT-U Wildcats stun UCLM Webmasters in Cesafi Esports League’s Valorant tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, and Unviersity of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars tallied convincing victories in the Valorant competition of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the TNC of Cebu.

CIT-U grabbed the biggest win on Sunday after upsetting the heavily-favored and streaking University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, 2-0. The Wildcats defeated UCLM in their two round showdown, 13-11, 13-10, in CEL’s upper bracket.

It can be recalled that the UCLM Webmasters won all their three scheduled matches last October 15, but this time, they found themselves on the losing side against the more determined Wildcats.

Nur-Ali “Morgiana” Lumanod put on a stellar outing for the Wildcats by scoring 30 kills and eight assists.

Meanwhile, UC Webmasters’ Bryan “Bryantam” Bengcolita logged 19 wins and seven assists to lead his team in defeating USJ-R, 2-0. The Webmasters scored 13-10 in the first round and went on to beat the Jaguars, 13-10, in the second round.

Despite the loss, the Jaguars bounced back strong after beating University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers, 2-0. John Michael “Kel” Canoy put up 24 kills and eight assists as the Jaguars finished both rounds with 13-7 total score.

On the other hand, UCLM earned an easy win after the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras was disqualified from their scheduled match for not showing up during the game.

