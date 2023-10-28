Kris Aquino on Boy Abunda’s visit: To my other brother, I love you completely

Kris Aquino was so grateful for her longtime friend and what she called “her other brother,” King of Talk Boy Abunda in California.

The Queen of All Media even granted Boy Abunda an interview, saying that she owed him a lot and so she agreed to the impromptu interview.

Kris then apologized to the team of GMA magazine show “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” (KMJS) as she was not able to accommodate their request for an interview.

“Boy never asked for anything pero sa laki ng utang na loob namin sa kanya…binigay ko ng buong-buo yung medyo naputol ng ilang beses na footage,” Kris said.

(Boy never asked for anything but because of we owed him a lot…I gave all the somewhat footage that was cut off a few times.)

She was referring to the documented three hour conversaton during her reunion with her former “The Buzz” co-host and announced that it would be shared with the public soon, as per her Instagram page on Friday, Oct. 27.

“Seriously, it was a heartwarming reunion. Boy freaked [out] because I needed a shot while he was here and he really hates needles,” Kris wrote.

“Nagkwento pa lang ako ng pinagdadaanan kong mga treatment at ‘yung at least 18 pieces of vitamins, supplements, as well as medicine to help prevent my migraines and protect my liver because of my chemotherapy and of course my antihistamines… parang the whole [three] hours Boy was here, he was stopping himself from crying pero bumigay din siya talaga,” she continued.

(She told him about the treatment that she went through and the at least 18 pieces of vitamis, supplements, as well as medicine to help prevent my migraines and protect my liver because of my chemotherapy and of course my antihistamines…it seemed like te whole [three] hours Boy was here, he was stopping himself from crying but he cried in the end.)

Kris clarified that Abunda’s interview with her was impromptu and that it was only filmed on a mobile phone, with the help of her son Bimby and Batangas vice governor Mark Leviste, who had earlier flown to California to be with Kris.

She also gave an early birthday greeting when he was there.

“Happy Birthday (Oct. 29) to the keeper of all my secrets, the one who assured me that come what may he’ll be there for my sons, and the friend who until now fights my battles with me,” she addressed Abunda. “To my other brother, I love you completely.”

Kris also thanked Leviste as well his constituents in Batangas for letting the politician spend time with her in the United States, although the Queen of All Media assured them that the vice governor would return to the Philippines in a few days.

Fans and fellow celebrities appear ecstatic after seeing Kris and Abunda together again, as per their comments on the post.

Kris has been staying in California while undergoing medical treatments for her autoimmune diseases. Prior to Abunda, Kris also had a reunion with actress Kim Chiu whom she calls her “panganay” (eldest child).