690 loose firearms, deadly weapons seized in Central Visayas since start of election gun ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Central Visayas confiscated a total of 690 loose firearms and deadly weapons in a period of one month, from August 28, the official start of the election period, to October 27, just two days before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

The inventory included those that were confiscated during the conduct of Comelec checkpoints and police operations and those that were turned over to the police by its owners due to their failure to renew its already expired licenses, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said.

“Around 195 firearms were confiscated in police operations. Naa say mga na-surrender. Ang total nga firearms tanan apil ang na-surrender ug ang kining nadakpan miabot na og 690, including kaning mga deadly weapons taken or seized during Comelec checkpoints and other police operations, stated Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Moreover, a total of 174 individuals were also sent to jail for the unauthorized possession of unlicensed firearms.

“Naay mga ninglabay sa checkpoint. Naa say nadakpan during police operations. Daghan sad ang nadakpan during implementation of search warrants because if you can remember, our regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin gave instruction to all units to conduct focus operations against loose firearms,” Pelare said.

Checkpoints

Since August 28, the different police units in the region conducted a total of 17, 683 checkpoints.

“Kini nagpamatuod nga ang inyong Police Regional Office 7, seryoso nga himuon kining atong Barangay and SK nga usa ka limpyo, nga walay samok ug very successful election,” Pelare said.

Meanwhile, Pelare said that Aberin gave an order for the police to continue to intensify the conduct of Comelec checkpoints in Central Visayas with just a few days left before the BSKE to especially deter the commission of election-related crimes.

Aberin gave his orders after the police apprehended members of a notorious group in Bohol for the possession of illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms.

The arrested suspects were believed to be members of a gun-for-hire group.

“Initial investigation revealed that naa silay mga gihimo nga mga pagpamusil in previous times. So ato na silang nadismantle ug nakita ninyo, nakadakop ta og mga personalities diha sa Bohol,” Pelare said.

“Nagpabilin ta mag-conduct og aggressive police operations diha sa probinsya sa Bohol ug diri sa Cebu City ug Cebu Province. I would like to emphasize that the instruction of our regional director, nga tanan units, gukdon gyud ang mga personalities nga would have that probability nga ma-involve aning shooting incidents diri sa Central Visayas,” he stated.

RELATED STORIES:

Shabu, handguns seized in Talisay buy-bust, 3 suspects nabbed

Man with firearms and hand grenade nabbed in Argao

PRO-7: 453 loose firearms seized, 60 persons nabbed for violating gun ban

P17.2M illegal drugs,185 loose firearms seized in two-day SACLEO in Central Visayas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP