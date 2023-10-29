Parking, drop-off areas for vehicles designated at Cebu City cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The head of Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is encouraging all motorists to abide by the traffic signs when visiting the cemeteries this coming All Souls Day and All Saints Day.

CCTO Head Raquel Arce made this announcement on Thursday, October 26, via the city’s public information’s (PIO) Facebook page.

Arce is urging the public to follow the “traffic signs” which the CCTO would place near the cemeteries in the city.

She said that should the public follow the slight changes of the traffic schemes, there would be a smooth flow of traffic on the way to the cemetery.

“Atoa lang hangyo sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga mamisitahay [nga] dili magpataka og park sa ilahang mga sakyanan. Tan-awon ang mga signages kung ‘no parking’ no parking,” Arce said.

(Our request to our brothers who would visit the cemeteries not to park their vehicles anywhere. Look at the signages that if it’s ‘no parking,’ then its no parking.)

She added that no one would be exempted in this order including the police and traffic personnel.

“Naa tay ge designate nga parking for our auxiliaries so adto ra sad sila kay sa sud sa minteryo wala gyud tay gitugot nga mga sakyanan nga musod sa mga minteryo,” said Arce.

(We have a designated parking areas for our auxiliaries so they should park there because no vehicle is allowed inside the cemetery. )

Parking, drop-off areas

Calamba cemetery

According to the city’s PIO, from October 31 to November 1, there would be a ‘one-way’ traffic scheme in V. Rama Avenue from Natalio Bacalso Avenue on the way to Barangay Guadalupe.

The PIO said that the right lane which would be facing Barangay Guadalupe would serve as the parking area.

Carreta cemetery

And just like in the previous year, the vendors will be placed across the cemetery along Visayan Electric Company.

“Samtang igo lang maka drop-off ang mga sakyanan sa ilang mga pasahero dili halayu sa mga entrance sa maong menteryu,” the PIO said.

(Vehicles will be given enough time to drop off their passengers which is not far from the entrance of the cemetery.)

Queen City Garden

For the Queen City Garden, there would be ‘no parking’ in the road of this cemetery from October 27 to 30.

However, by October 31 to November 1, the drivers could park their vehicles across the cemetery’s lane.

Meanwhile, the vendors at the Queen City cemetery would also be placed in front of the cemetery.

