Abne keeps OPBF silver flyweight title

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | August 16,2023 - 02:03 PM
Abne OPBF

Photo caption: April Jay Abne connects a left jab to Robert Paradero in their OPBF silver flyweight showdown. CDN Digital photo | Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines—April Jay “Astro Boy” Abne spearheaded ARQ Boxing Stable’s undercard victories in “Engkwentro 11: Prospects Collide” at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday evening, August 15, 2023.  

Abne successfully defended his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title in the co-main event after beating an equally determined foe in Robert Paradero. 

Judges Edwin Barrientos and Rolando Mendoza scored the bout 95-93 for Abne, while William Manos favored Paradero, 93-95. 

The victory improved Abne’s record to 13 wins (six by knockouts) and one defeat, while inflicting Paradero, a two-time world title challenger, his sixth defeat with 18 wins (12 by knockouts) and one draw. 

Abne displayed his punching power and accuracy to outpunch Paradero in the early rounds. 

Complacent

Abne maintained his pace in the middle rounds and banked on his counter punches. He even inflicted a cut on Paradero’s right eyebrow, which bled profusely in the sixth round. 

However, Abne got complacent in the eighth round and got tagged by a quick left overhand that decked him.

Still, Abne quickly got back on his feet and survived the round. Abne upped his tempo in the ninth round by launching multiple combinations.

In the tenth round, Abne and Paradero wrestled and fell down to the canvas. Paradero then recklessly hit Abne with a punch, while the latter was still down on the canvas, forcing referee Nic Banal to deduct a point. 

In the undercard, Abne’s stablemate Brix Piala won by unanimous decision against Allan Alberca after ten rounds.

Meanwhile, Piala’s brother, Rodex, won by split decision versus Jason Canoy Manigos of Big Yellow Boxing Gym. 

Also, ARQ’s Berland Robles scored a third round technical knockout against Francis Jay Diaz, and Bryan James Wild  beat Ryan Ponteras by unanimous decision. 

/bmjo

TAGS: ARQ Boxing, boxing, Engkwentro 11
