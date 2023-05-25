Wenceslao to fight Korean boxer for WBC Asia Silver Welterweight belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s lone welterweight prospect, Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao fights Korean Yoo Sub Shin in Yang Ju City, South Korea June 3, 2023.

This will be Wenceslao’s fourth time fighting abroad, and first time to fight in South Korea.

At stake is the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Silver welterweight belt.

The fight was initially scheduled this Saturday, May 27, but was moved to June 3.

South Africa fight canceled

The fight came after Wenceslao’s initial scheduled fight for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Inter-continental welterweight title in South Africa was canceled.

He was supposed to fight South African Mziwoxolo Ndwayana for the regional title. However, the fight was initially postponed after the latter requested to move the fight from April 30 to a later date to mourn the passing of a relative.

However, the fight was eventually called off.

Contract signed

This, time, Wenceslao can finally step into the ring after his promoter, Jason Arquisola of ARQ Boxing Promotions and Shin’s promoters in Korea signed the contract.

“Rodel (Wenceslao) has been training intensely since January last year. We’re focusing on his strength and conditioning for the first three months this year. He built up his strength and speed during that time,” said ARQ Boxing Stable’s strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot.

Potot added that Wenceslao and ARQ’s chief boxing trainer Eldo Cortes flew to Manila earlier this month to wrap up their training camp at the Elorde Boxing Gym, while processing for their Korean VISA.

Wenceslao more experienced boxer

In terms of experience, Wenceslao, a native of Kananga, Leyte, has the upper hand. He has a record of 19 wins with 19 losses, 2 draws, with 8 knockouts.

After signing with ARQ Boxing Stable in 2022, Wenceslao completely turned his career around by winning five straight fights.

Meanwhile, Shin, 26, is unbeaten in three fights. He is the reigning South Korean welterweight champion and will face a Filipino opponent for the first time in his career.

