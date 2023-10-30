Jerusalem gets easy win in Gensan Brawl at the Mall 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem got back on the winning track after scoring an easy unanimous decision against Francis Jay Diaz on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in General Santos City.

The Cebu-based Jerusalem, one of ZIP Sanman Boxing Team’s banner boxers, defeated Diaz via an eight-rounder unanimous decision in the main event of “Brawl at the Mall 14” at Robinsons Mall in General Santos City.

READ: Puerto Rican Boxer Collazo makes history, takes WBO belt from Pinoy champ Jerusalem

First bout since losing world title

The win improved Jerusalem’s record to 21 wins with 12 knockouts and three losses, while Diaz suffered his seventh defeat with eight wins, one draw, and one knockout.

It was Jerusalem’s first bout and first win after losing his world title to Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo last May in San Juan Puerto Rico.

Jerusalem who vowed to reclaim his lost glory in boxing displayed his serious intent in his bout last Sunday.



READ: ARQ Boxing Stable pugs finish 5-0 in Tuburan slugfest

Jerusalem dominates fight

He dominated every round of their eight-rounder bout, pounding Diaz with sharp jabs and combinations to the body in the early round.

This forced Diaz to defend himself throughout the bout which deprived him of answering every barrage of punches Jerusalem threw at him.

Instead of slowing down in the latter rounds, Jerusalem ramped up his punches and started pinning Diaz against the ropes, to convince all three judges to come up with the unanimous decision.

READ: Alex Santisima stays undefeated

Santisima brothers win

Meanwhile, the Santisima brothers, Alex, Gabriel, and David were also triumphant in their respective bouts in the undercard.

The older Alex Santisima (8-0, 2KOs) defeated Renan Portes (12-16, 6KOs) by unanimous decision. The younger David Santisima (1-0, 1KO) etched his first pro career win with a second round technical knockout against Elizer Ambon (1-13, 1KO).

Gabriel Santisima (3-0, 2KOs) also remained unbeaten after scoring a first round stoppage against Jaeger Bereno (3-5-3).

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury survives scare from Francis Ngannou with controversial decision

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP