Brownout in Cebu south did not affect Barangay, SK Election proceedings, Comelec says

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) assured the public that the power outage experienced in several towns in southern Cebu did not severely impact the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30.

The brownout lasted close to two hours and affected at least nine localities, said Comelec-7 Administrative Officer Ivan Delos Santos.

Areas hit by a brownout

Power went out in the towns of Moalboal, Ginatilan, Alcantara, Alegria, Ronda, Dumanjug, Barili, and Badian at 1:45 p.m on Monday while voting was ongoing in these areas.

Electricity went back at 3:37 p.m., or nearly two hours since it got interrupted.

According to Delos Santos, a grid trip-off cause Monday’s power interruption. A cross arm of a 69-kilovolt line snapped due to strong winds, he told reporters in a briefing on Monday evening.

Not deliberate

“It was not deliberate,” said Delos Santos.

The Comelec-7 official also said that the power interruption should not be a cause of concern, adding that the BSKE was being conducted manually.

“Our counting has proceeded normally, and canvassing has even begun. We hope there won’t be any more hitches,” Delos Santos added.

