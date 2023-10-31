On election day, three are killed in Basilan

MALUSO, BASILAN — Three persons were killed in separate incidents in Basilan during the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Col. Fredrick Sales, deputy commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade, confirmed two bloody incidents but clarified that “we cannot directly attribute it as election-related violence as of now due to ongoing investigation.”

Nasri Uddin was killed in a shooting inside a precinct at Badja Elementary School, Tipo-Tipo town. Another voter was critically wounded in the attack.

READ MORE: Two voters killed in Maguindanao del Norte shooting on election day

In Luksumbang village, Lamitan City, two persons were killed while another was wounded.

Lt. Col. Cyril Santander identified the fatalities as Antataha Nadjuwal, a reelectionist “kagawad” and his security escort, a CAFGU member identified as Euiliano Costodio Enrique.

Enrique reportedly attacked Nadjuwal while inside his house by using his M16 rifle. Nadjuwal sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Enrique was later shot dead by Luksumbang village chairman Jemson Cervantes who he also tried to shoot. Cervantes was wounded but survived.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP