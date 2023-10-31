NUSTAR unveils an enchanting ‘Celestial Journey’ for the ultimate holiday escape

NUSTAR Resort Cebu is ready to make your holiday dreams come true as the festive yuletide season is upon us. The integrated resort kicks off the most magical time of the year with an unforgettable Tree Lighting Ceremony on October 27, 2023, themed ‘A Celestial Journey,’ promising wonder and enchantment in the true spirit of Christmas.

Entertainment Fit for the Stars

Enchanting tunes by harpist Holly Angel Paraiso welcomed guests arriving for NUSTAR’s second Tree Lighting Ceremony.

A mesmerizing performance by soprano Crystal Oliva, accompanied by the enchanting strings of the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra and complemented by the graceful moves of the University of Cebu Dance Company, set the stage for the festivities.

In a mystical spectacle symbolizing the transition from darkness to light, Cebuano personalities acting as celestial gods and goddesses guided outstanding Cebuano achievers who acted as star bearers led by NUSTAR Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo in the installation of symbolic stars which illuminated the 50-foot Christmas Tree at NUSTAR’s Grand Casino Lobby.

NUSTAR’s gods and goddesses representing purity, light, and celestial beauty include:

Nica Zosa, Miss Summit International 2021; Kiara Liane Wellington, Reyna ng Aliwan 2023; Clare Inso, Miss Universe Philippines Lapu-Lapu 2023; Kenneth Cabungcal, Man of the World 2023; and James Vidal, Man of the World 2022.



While embodying the best qualities of humanity and excellence, NUSTAR’s selected star bearers are Cebuano achievers who made remarkable contributions to their respective fields, which include:

Jared Almendras, 16-year-old Cebuano singer and songwriter, representing the Star of Joy; Ethan Mondigo, International Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Federation Toronto Open Champion , symbolizing the Star of Peace; Kate Ngo, local interior designer and founder of an online fashion hub for emerging designers, embodying the Star of Love; April Ong Vaño, Head for Environmental, Social, and Governance for a top venture capital firm in Asia, representing the Star of Hope; It was led by Alan Teo, NUSTAR’s Chief Operating Officer, shining as the NU Star.



The Tree Lighting Ceremony is made possible with the help of NUSTAR’s partner brands, including Fili Hotel, NUSTAR Sports Max, Hagod Spa, Chow Tai Fook, Estee Lauder, Jo Malone, DiaGold, Barcino, Kazuwa Prime, Abaca Baking Co., Koshima by Nonki, and Han Mart.

NUSTAR’s celestial holidays capture the magnificence and grandeur of this particular season, evoking awe and wonder that make this time of year truly enchanting.

Resort-Wide Holiday Activities

Beyond the Tree Lighting Ceremony, NUSTAR Resort Cebu offers a spectrum of exhilarating holiday activities that promise delight for guests of all ages. These include an enchanting photo booth experience, a meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a mind-bending close-up magic show, and the musical performances of a choral group, which you can enjoy on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1. As you explore the integrated resort, you’ll find themed photo spots, including the Atrium, the heart of NUSTAR.

NUSTAR embraces the season of giving with ’12 Days of Christmas.’ NUSTAR Rewards members can earn 50 Rewards Points for a raffle entry, with 50 lucky winners on each draw day. Exciting prizes await, including gaming credits, dining vouchers, premium appliances, gadgets, and a special Christmas giveaway on December 25.

Take advantage of NUSTAR’s ultimate New Year’s Eve countdown party, a celebration that captures the extravagance and allure of the iconic Roaring ’20s.

Uniquely Fili Holidays

Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu is getting into the holiday spirit starting as early as November. Guests can unleash their creativity with gingerbread-making and t-shirt coloring activities.

Fili Café, its all-day dining buffet restaurant, and Fili Lobby Lounge offer festive flavors to savor. Guests can also find holiday hampers and goodies perfect for gifts.

Holiday Flavors

More holiday-feasting options await at Xin Tian Di, Mott 32, Il Primo, and Fina, where you can relish curated menus, dim sum sets, and Christmas and New Year sets. For those with a crowd to feed, party platters are available.

NUSTAR’s head bartender has crafted holiday-inspired aperitifs, ensuring every sip is a journey through holiday magic. From spirited twists on classic cocktails to innovative concoctions, including the NUSTAR Fizz, Santa Claus Iced Tea, Visayas Snow, Santa Goes White, and Rudolph’s Nose, are a delightful addition to your festive experience.

Get ready to bask in the brilliance of the stars and embark on a luminous journey together. Make your holidays shine at NUSTAR Resort Cebu and create memories that will sparkle brightly for years.

Free guest shuttle services are available, with priority boarding for NUSTAR Rewards members. Check the schedule here.

For more information and holiday festivities schedules, visit our website at www.nustar.ph or follow NUSTAR Resort Cebu on Facebook, Instagram, and Viber. You can also email at contactus@nustar.com.ph.

Come and be a part of our celestial journey this holiday season. NUSTAR awaits with a galaxy of delights to make your holiday truly exceptional!

