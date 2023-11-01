Heat index in Cebu on November 1 falls under extreme caution category

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The heat index as of 12 noon on Wednesday, November 1, indicates scorching weather in Cebu City especially for those visiting the cemeteries during the day.

The heat index is 39 degrees Celsius, which falls under the ‘extreme caution’ category, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

Ana Dumdum, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist of the Forecasting Section, told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Wednesday that there is a possibility that the figure would increase in the afternoon until 3 p.m.

“Atong advise sa public, magsuot og mga protective gears ug payong,” Dumdum said.

She added that the umbrellas would also be useful in the afternoon or in the evening because of the possibility of thunderstorms.

“Possible naay pag ulan-ulan kanang mga patak-patak ra, dili magdugay mga one to two hours,” Dumdum added.

Moreover, the weather specialist said that the public could also expect similar heat index and weather conditions until tomorrow, November 2.

“So far, ingon ani lang gihapon. Ang low-pressure area kay nag anam man siya’g labang didto naa na ron sa may Aurora sa north[ern part of the country]. Ang shear line pod nisaka. So far wala tay weather system nga maka-affect diri especially sa Visayas,” she said.

She added that Pagasa-Mactan is monitoring the heat index as well as localized thunderstorms.

