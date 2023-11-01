Kalag-Kalag 2023: Do’s and Don’ts when visiting cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Kalag-Kalag 2023 will be safer and orderly if you follow these simple Do’s and Don’ts as you head to your local cemeteries to visit your departed loved ones.

With the observation of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively, people have begun to gather at the different cemeteries with their families.

On these occasions, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has issued reminders to the public on how to behave inside the cemeteries to ensure a peaceful Kalag-Kalag 2023.

READ: ‘Undas’ 2023: PNP dispatches over 27,000 cops; no info on road closures

Here are some Do’s and Don’ts for Kalag-Kalag 2023:

1. Remember to bring snacks and water during your visit to the cemetery. Bringing alcoholic drinks is prohibited.

2. Don’t forget to bring handkerchiefs and umbrellas to protect yourself from the heat and rain.

3. Do not bring sharp objects, loudspeakers, and gambling items because these are not allowed inside the cemeteries.

4. Be careful in handling lit candles and monitor them to prevent fires and other disasters from happening during your visit.

5. Remind children to avoid straying away from family members and to avoid joining large crowds eduring Kalag-Kalag. Make sure that children are wearing an ID or name tag that provides information on their name and address in case they get lost.

6. Keep the surroundings inside the cemetery neat and clean. Bring your own trash bags or throw your garbage at the proper trash bins.

7. Take note of the areas where the First Aid Station and the Philippine National Police (PNP) assistance desks are located in case of emergencies.

To ensure a peaceful and orderly Kalag-Kalag 2023, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has conducted ocular inspections at the different cemeteries in the city on Tuesday, October 31, and Wednesday, November 1.

READ: Kalag-Kalag Food: ‘Mga Kalan-on sa Kagahapon,’ a Delectable Link Between Cebuano Generations this ‘Kalag-Kalag’

The inspection was headed by Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, CCPO director.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the CCPO, told reporters on Wednesday morning, that no untoward incidents were reported so far and that the situation has been orderly and peaceful.

She also advised individuals heading to the Carreta Cemetery to avoid bringing private vehicles as parking will be difficult in the area. Authorities expect around 10,000 to 15,000 visitors at the cemetery by the end of Wednesday.

READ: Police ‘shifting gears’ to secure Kalag-Kalag after peaceful Barangay, SK elections

Meanwhile, around 3,000 individuals have gone to the Calamba Public Cemetery on Wednesday morning. By the end of the day, authorities are expecting a total of 60,000 individuals to have visited the public cemetery for Kalag-Kalag 2023.

Rafter once again reminded the public to follow the rules and to behave accordingly inside the cemeteries to ensure a peaceful and orderly Kalag-Kalag 2023.



