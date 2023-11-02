Andrea Brillantes, with snake around her neck: ‘Ba’t ako matatakot e may kilala akong ganito?’

Andrea Brillantes surprised her fans after she attended the Opulence Halloween Ball bringing a live python, quipping she didn’t fear the creature as she knew a lot of snakelike people.

The actress graced the event held last Oct. 31 dressed as Lilith, who is believed to be the first wife of Biblical figure Adam.

During an interview with the press shown on “TV Patrol,” Brillantes was asked, “‘Di ka ba kinakabahan d’yan sa bitbit mo?” (Aren’t you nervous having that snake around your neck?)

“No naman, kasi ‘pag kinabahan ako mas mararamdaman niya e,” the actress responded while softly touching the snake named Gizmo. “Tsaka ba’t ba ako matatakot e may mga kilala nga akong ganito? Char!”

(No, because if I show that I’m nervous, [Gizmo] will feel it. Also, why would I be scared of it when I know a lot of snakes? Just kidding!)

Prior to the Opulence Halloween Ball, Brillantes was also in attendance at the Shake, Rattle and Ball: The Alamat Exhibition Gala wherein she depicted Amalia, a mythical being known as a half-engkanto and half-manananggal.

Meanwhile, Brillantes made headlines in June after her split with basketball player Ricci Rivero was hounded by cheating and third-party speculations.

Rivero then recently made public his relationship with beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Bautista, who was initially accused as the third party behind his breakup with Brillantes. Both Ricci and Bautista denied this accusation.

RELATED STORIES

Andrea Brillantes bet i-date si Jakob Poturnak, iyang panawagan sa ulitaw: I’m single now

Andrea Brillantes says she has forgiven ex-BF Ricci Rivero despite his ‘betrayal’

Andrea Brillantes moves out of family house, gives peek at new home