WBO Global title paves clearer path for boxers seeking world titles – Panoncillo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — A World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global regional title is at stake in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XII” tomorrow, November 4, 2023, at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City.

However, what is a WBO Global title? How is it different from the many regional titles up for grabs?

According to WBO Asia Pacific vice president Leon Panoncillo, this regional title introduced in 2018 is one of the newest ways for them to recognize top-caliber boxers with the potential of landing a world title shot.

Tomorrow, the WBO Global light flyweight title will be at stake in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon XII featuring PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob against jaded Venezuelan Ronald Chacon. They will battle for the title for 12 rounds.

“The WBO Global title is basically one of the top two regional championships that we provide to elite fighters. The Global title is pretty much offered around the world for fighters more than elite fighters to get the opportunity to get ranked in the top 15,” said Panoncillo during the post-weigh-in press conference of Kumong Bol-Anon XII on Friday at the Island City Mall.

Panoncillo will be the one supervising the WBO Global title clash between Suganob and Chacon.

“That’s what we’re trying to provide the promoters and make sure they get the opportunity to bring their boxers and fight for world titles by getting them in the top 10 through this title,” Panoncillo further explained.

The title is similar to the Asia and Pacific, International, and Inter-Continental titles of the WBO, but is offered globally compared to the three.

“This title allows the fighter to get recognized around the world since it’s a global regional title. It’s a completely different title from other regional titles,” added Panoncillo.

“The WBO Global title has been utilized by big promoters such as Oscar Dela Hoya and Eddie Hearn. It’s basically formed to provide opportunity to boxers become participants of a world championship.”

If Suganob wins over Chacon, he will become the second Filipino to hold such a title. The other one is former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero.

Casimero is the current WBO Global super bantamweight champion. He bagged the title by winning against African Fillipus Nghitumbwa via unanimous decision last May in Manila.

Also, Suganob will likely break through the top 15 of WBO’s light flyweight division if ever he wins the WBO Global title over Chacon, tomorrow evening.

