Road accident in Catmon claims life of motorcycle rider who collided with wing van

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 03,2023 - 05:48 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A road accident claimed the life of a motorcycle rider who collided with a wing van on his way home from observing Kalag-Kalag on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The accident occurred along the national highway in Barangay Macaas, Gatmon, Cebu around 12:39 a.m.

The victim was identified as Mark Nombrado Tenebroso, 27, a logistics supervisor and a resident of Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City, Cebu.

Police Captain Arturo Marfil, chief of Catmon Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the accident involved a motorcycle and a wing van that were traversing in opposite directions.

He said that Teneboroso was traveling with a friend who was driving his own motorcycle ahead of him. The two were reportedly heading for Cebu City from lighting candles in observance of Kalag-Kalag in Medellin, Cebu when the accident happened.

Marfil citing their initial investigation disclosed that when the rider reached the barangay, he allegedly encroached on the opposite lane which caused him to collide head-on with a wing van that was traveling in the opposite direction.

According to Marfil, the wing van was heading north to deliver goods to a convenience store.

The driver of the wing van was identified as Arvin Limpag, 40, a resident of Barangay Catarman, Liloan, Cebu.

The impact of the collision caused the rider to fall on the pavement.

Tenebroso sustained injuries and was brought by emergency personnel to the Sogod District Hospital for immediate medical treatment. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Meanwhile, the driver of the wing van was arrested by responding police officers at the scene of the accident.

Limpag is now detained at the Catmon Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

Marfil said that the victim’s family reportedly discounted any amicable settlement and will file a case against the wing van driver.

He stated that they are preparing the documents to file charges of homicide through reckless imprudence against Limpag.

According to Marfil, the friend of the rider told the police that Tenabroso was not driving under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened.

He added that they will be conducting further investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

Catmon is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 57 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

