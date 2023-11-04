Trailblazers torch Baby Panthers to grab third win in Cesafi HS cage wars

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — The City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers put on another dominating performance in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball after routing the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers, 83-68, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory towed the Trailblazers, the reigning first-runners-up in the high school division, to the seventh spot of the team standings with three wins and four defeats.

Meanwhile, the Baby Panthers absorbed their sixth loss with one win to put them at the eighth spot in the standings.

The CBSAA almost set a new record in Cesafi’s all-time largest winning margin. This was after they manhandled the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves by 93 points, 133-40, last October 29, 2023.

CBSAA was 13 points shy from tying UV Baby Green Lancers’ 106-point lead, 142-36, against DBTC in 2014.

Anfernny Illustrisimo unloaded 18 points to topscore CBSAA, while June Brian Alipato dropped 15 points in their winning game.

Ryko Batuigas chipped in 12 points, and Kyle Barriete and Vinz Rivera combined for 16 points for CBSAA.

John Ta-ala spoiled his game high 19-point outing for USP-F. Frits Gonzales had 12 points in USP-F’s defeat.

The Trailblazers outscored the Baby Panthers right from the get-go after building a double-digit lead, 29-18 in the first period and maintained it all the way to the first half, 45-34.

In the second half, the Trailblazers stretched their lead to 26 points, 73-47. They held on to their huge lead until the final buzzer sounded.

The Trailblazers will return into action on November 16 against the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors.

On the other hand, the Baby Panthers will try to bounce back on November 11 against the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.

