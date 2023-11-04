Catch Zephyrin, The Musical, at SM Seaside City Cebu Centerstage

Zephyrin, the Musical, an emotive masterpiece of values and virtue inspired by the life of Bl. Ceferino Namuncura, wows audiences at the SM Seaside City Cebu Centerstage on November 10 to 12, 2023, Friday to Sunday.

Tickets are available at DBTC Rector’s Office. Contact Ms. Amy Zamora (0946-7150599) for seat reservation. Check out pre-event happenings on the Zephyrin, The Musical Facebook page.

Namuncura was a Salesian student who, during his brief life, exemplified kindness, forgiveness and leadership. Born in 1886 to Manuel, chief of the valiant Mapuche tribe of Argentina, Ceferino was groomed to succeed his father, but ended up giving his life to his dream of becoming a priest.

Known as the “Lily of Patagonia,” Argentinians and the faithful worldwide have sought Ceferino’s intercession. He was beatified in 1972, the first Catholic Argentine to gain the title of “Venerable,” with then Pope Paul VI promulgating the Decree of the Heroism of His Virtues. In 2007, he was beatified by Pope Benedict XVI.

Zephyrin, the Musical, written by award-winning Cebuano playwright and musical virtuoso Jude Gitamondoc, demonstrates that life is short and linear and that it is best lived with meaning and free of regret.

Zephyrin, the Musical is presented by the Don Bosco Technical College and Wilkris Appliance Corporation.

