LOOK: Cebu City recognizes outstanding individuals, institutions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government handed awards to a total of 86 individuals and institutions during a testimonial dinner, which capped the week-long celebration of its 86th Charter Anniversary on Friday, Feb. 24.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the city’s consultant on health, and Ret. Gen. Roy Cimatu, former Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and now commander of the city’s “Task Force Gubat sa Baha” led the list of 2023 Mayor’s Special Awardees.

The city government also recognized Cebuano karting prodigy William John Riley Go and Vispop co-founder and singer Jude Gitamondoc as among this year’s “Outstanding Individuals.”

Hero nursing students Angyl Faith Ababat and Kristianne Joice Ona also received a special recognition for saving a sidewalk vendor, whose throat was slashed by her live-in partner last January.

For the business sector, the city government recognized Chester Cokaliong of Cokaliong Shipping Lines Inc., Philippines Retailers Association-Cebu Chapter President Christian Paro-an, Go Negosyo founder Jose Ma. “Joey” Concepcion III, and Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry immediate past president Felix Taguiam.

Among the institutions that the City recognized were Cebu Cordova Link Expressways (CCLEX), Operation Smile, and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

The city government also recognized the current members of the City Council led by Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Here are more scenes from Friday’s testimonial dinner and awarding ceremony:

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City to celebrate week-long 86th Charter Anniversary

Cebu City employees to receive P15,000 as Charter Day bonus

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP