Consolacion’s Balunan bags WBO AsPac belt

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — The pride of Consolacion town in northern Cebu, Christian Balunan, is now officially a regional champion in boxing after earning a sensational third round knockout against Thai Adetip Maungchaoren in the co-main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XII” on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium, here.

The 23-year-old Balunan was the first boxer from the Mandaue City-based Villamor Boxing Gym to win a regional title.

Balunan did it by knocking out Maungchaoren in the third round of their bout. Balunan landed a one-two punch combo, while pinning Maungchaoren against the ropes.

Maungchaoren was sent down on the canvas, while grimacing in pain from the ferocious body shot with 43 seconds left in the third round.

The victory improved Balunan’s immaculate record to nine wins with five knockouts, while Maungchaoren suffered his first loss in five bouts.

UNDERCARD BOUTS

In the undercard, Gerwin Asilo of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable knocked out Jerry Pabila of Cotabato del Norte in the second round.

Asilo’s stablemate, Shane Gentallan also had an impressive outing after knocking out his opponent, Johnro Taneo of Cebu City in the third round.

Carcar City’s Reymart Tagacanao scored an eighth round knockout against Jason Mopon of Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Joining them on the winning side were Sugarey Leonard Pores who defeated Jayfe Mabale via a second round technical knockout and Richard Laspoña who earned a unanimous decision victory versus Steven Lagrama after four rounds of boxing.

Poland’s Patryk Rosiak also won against Cebuano Ralph David Cemino via a second round TKO in the curtain raiser.

ALL FEMALE BOUTS

In the all-female bouts, former world title challenger Casey Croft Morton of Hawaii stopped Thailand’s Arisara Wesitwongsa via a second round knockout.

Also, Althea Shine Pores defeated Charimae Salvador by unanimous decision after six rounds.

The main event featuring PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s banner boxer Regie Suganob versus Venezuelan Ronald Chacon is still happening as of this writing. They are vying for the WBO Global junior flyweight title for 12 rounds.

