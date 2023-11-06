Shabu worth P3.7M seized from high-value target in Consolacion, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More than P3.7 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from a suspected drug pusher, who was previously jailed for drug charges, in Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Police from Cebu province and the anti-narcotics agency in Central Visayas conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lamac past 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They arrested a certain Philip Llaguno, who reportedly had 10 packs of shabu, the local term for metahemphatamine, weighing a total of 550 grams, and with an estimated street value of P3.7 million.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), they started monitoring Llaguno’s movements after receiving tips that he went back into the illegal drugs trade.

The suspect previously served jail time for drug charges in 2009, and apparently resumed selling the illicit substance, said Alcantara.

Llaguno also reportedly had the capacity to dispose of two kilograms of shabu per week, PDEA-7 added.

Enforcers spent a month in building a case against Llaguno prior to conducting Sunday’s buy-bust.

The suspect will face again complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

Consolacion town is around 20 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Alegado eyes drug-cleared status for Consolacion

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP