Valvoline Global, now under Aramco, awards F&E Enterprises, Inc. the highest volume contributor for the rest of Asia in 2023

F&E Enterprises, Inc. is at it again, raising the flag of the Philippines in the international arena of Valvoline distributors, this time bagging the title “Highest Volume Contributor in Rest of Asia for the Year 2023”. The award was received by no other than Mr. Emmanuel Aguillon, SVP – Sales Head and owner of F&E Enterprises, Inc. in Hilton Hotel Opfikon, Zurich, Switzerland, this time as part of Valvoline’s Highflyer Program on October 13, 2023.

For more questions on how to become an end user, partner or retailer of the World’s First Valvoline lubricants, please visit our website at www.fandegroup.com

The award says it all, F&E had gained its stance after dominating the Visayan and Palawan market in 2023 by simply proving that Valvoline is the best lubricant choice there is when it comes to reliability and extending your engine’s life. “We have again increased our share of the market in 2023 because majority of the existing users and new customers are satisfied with the kind of quality protection our product has delivered, despite intense competition and market challenges such as inflation and dollar fluctuations”, mentioned Mr. Aguillon. “Its price position on quite the higher tier has never been an issue to the clients, so long as the engine of the vehicle or the heavy equipment or whatever kind of machine, is safe and will extend its useful life, as long as it can afford to.” It can be noted that F&E was last year awarded as well with its excellent performance back in 2022 in Phuket, Thailand.

Earlier last month, Mr. Aguillon was also welcomed as VIP Guest in the Aston Martin F1 Lounge Paddock Club during the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Representing the company identified as the top distributor of Valvoline, he was granted special passes to the garage and pit lane, where he got to witness how Valvoline became the official lubricant partner of Aston Martin F1 Racing Team, with its drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll endorsing Valvoline on their racing cars. It can also be noted that in 2023, Valvoline was acquired by Aramco, the largest oil company in the world and the most profitable global company. Aramco, headquartered in Dharhan, Saudi Arabia with a market capitalization of more than 2 trillion USD, also boasts a reputation of being the leading producer of energy and chemicals with more than 10% of global oil production.

For more questions on how to become an end user, partner or retailer of the World’s First Valvoline lubricants, please visit our website at www.fandegroup.com or visit us at the designated distribution outlet and look for our friendly branch head: ILOILO Headquarters – Sta. Rosa, Mandurriao, BACOLOD Headquarters – Old Airport, Singcang, NEGROS ORIENTAL – Maslog, Sibulan, CEBU Headquarters – Langtad, Naga City, PALAWAN – National Highway, Puerto Princesa City (Robinson’s Mall). We are very eager to serve your needs.

#FandE #AuthorizedDistributor #BiggestInAsia #Valvoline #TheOriginalMotorOil #ValvolineVisayas

ADVERTORIAL