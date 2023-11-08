SOCE submission of Mandaue BSKE bets to start next week

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) candidates in Mandaue City will start submitting their Statement of Contribution and Expenditure (SOCE) next week.

Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde, election officer of the city’s Commission on Elections (Comelec-Mandaue), said that currently no candidates have submitted their SOCEs yet.

Gujilde said that this is because candidates were asked to submit their signed and notarized SOCEs on any of the scheduled dates.

The city’s 27 barangays were divided into four groups with six or seven barangays each and scheduled a date for the SOCE submission.

Here are their respective schedules:

November 13 to 15 : Barangays Alang-Alang, Bakilid, Banilad, Basak, Cabancalan, Cambaro, and Canduman.

November 16 to 18 : Casili, Casuntingan, Centro, Cubacub, Guizo, Ibabao-Estancia, and Jagobiao.

November 20 to 22 : Labogon, Looc, Maguikay, Mantuyong, Opao, Pagsabungan, and Paknaan.

November 23 to 25: Subangdaku, Tabok, Tawason, Tingub, Tipolo, and Umapad.

The election officer said that the scheduling is designed to facilitate a convenient and orderly submission of SOCEs.

“Para dili sad sila mag-abot tanan. Tanan na ni sa barangay and SK, daog or pildi kinahanglan mo-submit sa SOCE,” said Gujilde.

Meanwhile, Gujilde said that the distribution of the honorarium of around 2,000 individuals who served as electoral board members during the Barangay and Sangguniang Elections, is ongoing.

She said that the distribution started last Friday and would also end on Friday this week.

The chairman of the electoral board will receive P10,000, its members will receive P9,000, and P5,500 for the support staff.

Government employees are subject to a 15 percent tax deduction while private individuals are subject to a 7 percent deduction.

