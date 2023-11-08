Shabu worth P90,000 seized, 16 nabbed in a week’s operations  — CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu Province confiscated P90,168 worth of suspected shabu and apprehended a total of 16 drug personalities in law enforcement operations for one week.

This was according to Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla, provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

P90,000 shabu seized

Zorrilla told reporters that from October 30 to November 5, 2023, their anti-illegal drugs campaign lead to the confiscation during buy-bust operations of 13.26 grams of suspected shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P90,168.

They also arrested 16 persons who are suspected to be involved in illegal drugs activities in the province.

For their campaign against illegal possession of firearms, Zorrilla said that they conducted a total of 7 operations that resulted to the arrest of 3 persons and the confiscation of 8 low powered firearms.

13 operations

During the same period, police in the province conducted a total of 13 operations on wanted persons and served warrants to a total of 13 alleged suspects.

Zorrilla added that among those arrested, one person was in the list for Most Wanted Persons while 12 were described as other wanted persons (OWP).

Meanwhile, 50 individuals landed in jail after being caught for illegal gambling in the province and a total of 16 cases have already been filed.

BSKE, Kalag-Kalag

Zorrilla said that even with the security coverage for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30 and the Kalag-Kalag, this achievement shows that their operations were relentless to counter criminal activities in the province.

He also relayed that the police officers from the CPPO who were among the 12,000 personnel augmented to different parts in Central Visayas to secure the BSKE and the observance of Kalag-Kalag have already returned to their posts.

On the other hand, Zorrilla urged reporters and those working in the media industry to seek police assistance to ensure their own safety from threats against their lives.

This was after a local broadcaster and radio station owner was shot dead inside his booth while on live in Calamba town, Misamis Occidental on Sunday, November 5.

Juan Jumalon killing

It can be recalled that 43-year-old Juan Jumalon, who is popularly known as DJ Johnny Walker, was on board on his Sunday program when a lone gunman barged inside the station and shot the victim through his mouth.

The assailant can also be seen in the live video snatching Jumalon’s gold necklace before fleeing.

With this incident, Zorrilla encouraged media personnel to always report to police if they feel that their life is in danger and to not hesitate in asking for help for their own safety.

Appeal to media

“‘Akong hangyo sa tanan nga mamahayag nga og naa silay bation nga someone is being threatened or you feel being threatened, ayaw kalimot nga ang kapulisan, naa ra na. Duolon ninyo para makaprovide mi og saktong security niny ug unsa may tabang nga amoang ma-hatag ninyo,” he said.

(I am appealing to all mediamen that if they feel that someone is being threatened or you feel threatened, don’t forget the police, they are just there. Go to the police so that we can provide the right security and whatever help that we can give.)

“Kinahanglan nato protektahan sad ang atoang mga mamamahayag,” said Zorrilla.

(We need to also protect our media men.)

