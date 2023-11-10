Missing cellphone results in stabbing incident in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 10,2023 - 04:38 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A missing cellphone resulted in the stabbing of a 21-year-old man allegedly by his neighbor in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Thursday evening, November 9, 2023.

The police report shows that the incident was reported by a concerned citizen.

The stabbing incident transpired along the road in Lower Kamanggahan, Barangay Guadalupe at around 7:10 p.m.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Christian Villamor, jobless and a resident of Upper Kamanggahan, Barangay Guadalupe.

According to Police Major Keneth Paul Albotra, chief of Guadalupe Police Station, the victim was approached by the alleged suspect on Thursday evening and demanded that the former return the latter’s missing cellphone.

The assailant was identified as the victim’s neighbor, 19-year-oid Gadiel Datan Montano, also jobless.

Albotra said that the two had an argument and a fight before Montana allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed Villamor once.

The stabbing victim sustained a stab wound on his left shoulder.

Emergency personnel rushed Villamor to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for medical treatment.

As of this writing, the victim is in a stable condition, said Albotra.

During the follow-up operation, operatives apprehended Montano and brought him to the station.

They also confiscated from the suspect one handle of a kitchen knife believed to have been used in stabbing the victim.

Villamor is detained at the Guadalupe Police Station waiting for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

According to Albotra, the victim is determined to file charges of frustrated homicide against the suspect.

