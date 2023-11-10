Kilay, the hardworking Aspin is searching for a furever home

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Kilay, the energetic Aspin helping ships dock at a port in Bogo City, northern Cebu, may soon find his ‘furever’ home and fur parents who would love him and never abandon him.

The Bogo City Government, through the City Veterinary Office, is doing its best to change the story of Kilay’s life and find a ‘furever’ family for him.

Kilay, an “Asong Pinoy (Aspin)”, became viral on Facebook after he was seen helping porters in securing the rope from boats that were about to dock at the Polambato Port in Bogo City.

One of Kilay’s videos has already earned more than 3 million views.

Bogo City Vice Mayor Mayel Martinez, however, was worried about the dog’s safety and wanted to change his routine gradually.

“As for kana iyang pag bagat sa mga RoRo if di ba na dangerous for him na bring up sad na nako sa City Vet. They said bantayan lang and anam anaman lang ug change iyang routine kay if kaliton basin daw ma depress si Kilay,” Martinez said.

Martinez also clarified that the city has taken care of the dog’s needs, such as his vaccination and vitamins.

She also wanted a ‘furever’ home for Kilay, hoping that a family would adopt him and shower him with the love the Aspin so deserved.

“Then niingon man to ang usa ka taga Coast Guard nga siya daw mu adopt so nag meet sila sa manager sa port, sa city vet ug siya and gipasabot siya unsa iyahang mga responsibilities as an owner like mag atiman, if makapaak siya na ang liable and all,” she added.

Martinez said that the Coast Guard personnel had earlier agreed to their conditions and his responsibilities once he formally adopted the dog.

However, Martinez received information that Kilay would be adopted by Kuya Mario, a staff of the city vet.

As a dog lover herself, Martinez said she was against using the dog to collect funds through GCash and Facebook. However, she hoped that all the donations that his current caretakers would receive would be used for the welfare of Kilay.

Kilay touched netizens’ hearts when his story was first published by Cebu Daily News Digital. It was reported that the dog was left at the Polambato Port in Bogo City by his owner who works as a personnel of a roro vessel that frequently docks at the port.

However, the owner of Kilay was forbidden by ship officials from bringing the dog onboard so the former left the dog at the port hence Kilay’s habit of assisting port workers whenever a ship is about to dock hoping that his owner has returned to pick him up.

