Ironkids: 125 young triathletes show wares in Palawan tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A total of 125 Ironkids strutted their potential in the Ironkids Philippines Aquathlon on Saturday, November 11 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Compared to other Ironkids races, this one only featured an aquathlon event which utilized an Olympic-standard-sized swimming pool and a 1.5-kilometer run course.

After the dust of battle settled down, Euan Arrow Ramos and Elizza Maureen Ecalla emerged champions in the premier 13-15-year-old category.

Ramos finished the race in 11 minutes and 10 seconds. He beat Lance Gabriel Romero who trailed him at second place in 12:46, while Kian Mikhail Manabat rounded off the top three finishers in the boys 13-15 years old category in 12:52.

Meanwhile, Ecalla crossed the finish line at 13:20 to rule the girls 13-15 division. She was followed by Christy Ann Perez (13:37), and Maria Celinda Raagas (14:33).

On the other hand, Fritzie Surima and Z.A. Da Silva topped the 11-12 category.

Surima finished the race at 10:12, while Mary Chris Lalimo landed in second place at 10:50. Niala Kyrzl Limas (11:28) came in third.

In the boys 11-12 years old, Da Silva clocked 10:43 to place first, while Fraizer Ygot placed second in 10:45 and Matt Ethan Pongos landed at third in 10:53.

The rest of the winning triathletes in the Ironkids Philippines Aquathlon tilt in Palawan were Earl Jr. Pearson (9-10 years old), Henia Ethana Go (9-10) E.A Emong (6-8), and Sofia Noelle Legaspi (6-8).

RELATED STORIES:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP