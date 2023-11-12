Revered PDI columnist, women’s rights fighter Rina Jimenez-David dies

MANILA, Philippines — Journalist Rina Jimenez-David died at the age of 68 on Sunday morning, her daughter confirmed in a Facebook post.

“We are saddened to announce that our mother, the indefatigable Rina Jimenez David, passed away this morning from an illness. Details on the novena to come,” Miya David said.

David was a columnist at Philippine Daily Inquirer and editor-in-chief of the University of Santo Tomas student publication, Varsitarian, from 1975 to 1976.

She was also a known women’s rights advocate.

