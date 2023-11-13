Women bowlers shine in SUGBU Bowling Shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The top two spots of last Sunday’s Sugbuanong Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout Tournament were secured by female keglers at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Adding fascination to it was both of them, including the third placer, were senior bowlers.

Tess Regino emerged champion in the said tournament.

Regino finished with 811 pinfalls. She scored 217 pinfalls in the third round, which served as her best performance.

Regino banked on her 33-handicap points that pulled her atop the tournament.

Besides her cash prize, Regino secured a slot to SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month” tilt that will be held later this month.

Meanwhile, Dory Enoveso placed second with 784 pinfalls. Enoveso also had 33 handicap points. Her best game was in the second and third rounds, where she downed 195 and 197 pins.

Rounding off the top three competitors of the tournament was Ruben Legorio. Legorio was the lone male to make it to the top three with 736 pinfalls.

Legorio, who is also a senior bowler, knocked down 215 pinfalls in the second round for his best game.

The fourth to 10th placers of this tournament were Vivian Padawan (727), Tony Calo (724), MJ Villa (721), Joma Avila (718), Lemuel Paquibut (712), Chris Ramil (710), and Rene Ceniza (696), respectively.

