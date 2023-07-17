Tess Regino tops SUGBU shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Tess Regino qualified for the coveted “Bowler of the Month” tournament of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (Sugbu) after topping the bowling shootout on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Regino, a senior bowler, finished the four-game series tournament with 791 pinfalls. She had 659 scratch pinfalls, but she had 33 handicap points, which helped pull her on top.

Regino’s best game was in the third round, where she managed 172 pinfalls.

Finishing second was another senior bowler in Nestor Ranido, who finished with 781 pinfalls.

Ranido had a higher scratch pinfalls of 681, but he had lower handicap points of 25 pinfalls, which landed him in second place.

Manny Bueno rounded off the top three bowlers of the tournament with 768 pinfalls.

Sugbu president Edgar Alqueza claimed the fourth spot with 759 pinfalls.

The fifth to 10th placers were Rene Ceniza (757), GJ Buyco (751), Luke Bolongan (748), Mel Fines (747), Celis Viloria (737), and John Galindo (720), respectively.

Sugbu’s “Bowler of the Month” tournament is slated this Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Around 20 keglers, including Regino, Ranido, Bueno, and some of those who made it to the top 10, will be vying in the SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” tournament.

