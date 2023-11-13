Cebu Daily Newscast: Tropical depression may become typhoon by Saturday, to affect VisMin area
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Tropical depression may become typhoon by Saturday, to affect VisMin area
The low-pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao has become a tropical depression and may intensify into a typhoon before it will bring heavy rains over the Visayas and Mindanao regions, the state weather bureau said.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on Monday, November 13, 2023, that the LPA spotted 1,540 kilometers east of Mindanao has become a tropical depression.
It will be named ‘Kabayan’ once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between late Wednesday evening, November 15, and Thursday, November 16.
In its weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m. on Monday, Pagasa stated that the tropical depression may intensify further before reaching land and becoming a typhoon on Saturday, November 18.
Leila de Lima allowed to post bail by Muntinlupa court
Detained former senator Leila de Lima’s bail pleas for her remaining drug case had been granted by the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court, said Lawyer Boni Tacardon.
De Lima’s co-accused former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Jesus Bucayu, de Lima’s former aide Ronnie Dayan, de Lima’s former security aide Joenel Sanchez and Jad Dera were also allowed to post bail.
“Motions for reconsideration of the concerned accused are granted. Thus, the Order of the Court dated June 07, 2023, is reconsidered. Consequently, accused De Lima, Bucayu, Dayan, Sanchez and Dera are allowed to post bail in the amount of P300,000 each,” read the court’s order signed by Presiding Judge Gener M. Gito.
State prosecutors accused de Lima and Bucayu of tolerating the illegal drug trade inside the national penitentiary from May 2013 to May 2015 when she was justice secretary.
Moalboal: Teen sends another teen to hospital after running him over with motorcycle
A 17-year-old boy landed in the hospital with a broken leg, while another 17-year-old boy got arrested for running over the former with a motorcycle, causing his injury.
The teen suspect was later turned over to the social workers of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) by the police.
Passenger ship from CdO en route to Cebu tilts due to alleged ballast tank failure
A passenger ship carrying close to 500 individuals failed to proceed to its scheduled trip to Cebu when it suffered listing problems shortly after departing the port of Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed receiving reports of a distressed vessel in the Port of Cagayan de Oro City.
